Becky Lynch Reaches Out To Young Fan That Can’t Talk or Walk

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch got in contact with the father of a young fan named Emily, who can’t walk or talk. Emily uses AFOs (Ankle Foot Orthotics) to support her weak muscles, and recently got some custom AFOs with a Lynch theme. Her father, Paul Fontaine, posted a photo of her smiling with her new AFOs on Twitter, which ‘The Man’ responded to.

Fontaine wrote: “Emily is so happy because her new AFOs have @BeckyLynchWWE on them! “Smiles on people’s faces” is a real thing and this girl who can’t walk or talk can sure tell us how she feels.”

Lynch replied: “Would love to see that smile in person. Sent you a dm !”

It’s unknown if WWE and Lynch sent Emily the AFOs, but it seems a meeting will happen soon.

