Becky Lynch On Why It’s Hard to Describe Reaction to Elimination Chamber Win

Becky Lynch won the women’s Elimination Chamber match in Australia, and she recently talked about her reaction to the big win. Lynch won the match at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber PPV and appeared on WWE’s The Bump where she was asked about her reaction to the win.

“I think that’s one of those things where when we have big moments, we’re asked ‘How do you feel?,'” Lynch said (per Wrestling Inc). “And you kind of can’t describe it, because there’s so much going on. First of all, you’re in pain. Second of all, you’re tired. Obviously, the jet lag is kicking in, and you’ve flown on a 30-hour flight to get there. You haven’t really slept, you’ve been busy with media appearances.”

She continued, “And then you’ve gone over 40 minutes in a steel cage, with people trying to beat the bejeezus out of you. And then you’ve got this adrenaline dump, but you also have this excitement of what’s going to happen next, and there’s the emotion, and everything else that’s going on…It’s hard to summarize into one emotion. It’s so much going on.”

Lynch will now face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women’s World Championship.