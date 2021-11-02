Becky Lynch Reacts to Fan Calling Her Baby Cute (Video)

– A live video clip has been making the rounds on social media from last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, showing Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch reacting to a ringside fan yelling out, “Your baby’s so cute!” You can see that viral clip below.

Following her title defense on Raw, an exhausted Lynch responded to the fan’s comment, responding, “I know! She gets it from me!” Lynch also commented on the clip via Twitter, noting, “I speak only truths.”

Lynch and husband Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, daughter Roux, in December of last year. Becky Lynch successfully defended her title last night against former SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair. You can find out more on her post-match comments from Raw Talk RIGHT HERE.