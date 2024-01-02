Becky Lynch Reacts To Reuniting With The Rock At WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and The Rock crossed paths backstage at WWE Raw last night.

The Rock made his return to the show to do a segment with Jinder Mahal before asking the fans whether he should take a seat at the head of the table, which was a reference to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, teasing a WrestleMania 40 match.

In an Instagram post, Lynch mentioned that they were discussing strategies on how to take down Nia Jax, the cousin of The Rock.