Becky Lynch Reacts To Reuniting With The Rock At WWE Raw

January 2, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Becky Lynch WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch and The Rock crossed paths backstage at WWE Raw last night.

The Rock made his return to the show to do a segment with Jinder Mahal before asking the fans whether he should take a seat at the head of the table, which was a reference to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, teasing a WrestleMania 40 match.

In an Instagram post, Lynch mentioned that they were discussing strategies on how to take down Nia Jax, the cousin of The Rock.

