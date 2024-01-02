wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Reacts To Reuniting With The Rock At WWE Raw
January 2, 2024 | Posted by
Becky Lynch and The Rock crossed paths backstage at WWE Raw last night.
The Rock made his return to the show to do a segment with Jinder Mahal before asking the fans whether he should take a seat at the head of the table, which was a reference to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, teasing a WrestleMania 40 match.
In an Instagram post, Lynch mentioned that they were discussing strategies on how to take down Nia Jax, the cousin of The Rock.