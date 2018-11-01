WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to ‘We Want Ronda Chants,’ WWE and Gallery1988 Teaming For Survivor Series Art Gallery

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and reacted to the “We Want Ronda” chants during her promo on Tuesday’s Smackdown…

Fight it all you want, but the people want the man. https://t.co/L3r5aYZv4X — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 1, 2018

– WWE and Gallery1988 will unveil the WWE Gallery in celebration of this year’s Survivor Series…

WWE and Gallery1988 team up for WWE art gallery during Survivor Series Weekend: The worlds of art and sport-entertainment will collide when WWE and Los Angeles-based pop culture arthouse Gallery1988 officially unveil the WWE Gallery in celebration of this year’s Survivor Series. The new art exhibit will host one-of-a-kind paintings, limited-edition prints and sculptures from almost 100 different artists, all inspired by WWE Superstars and Legends, including Dan Mumford’s ode to The Rock and Mankind’s “I Quit” Match at Royal Rumble 1999 and Bruce White’s tribute to Charlotte Flair, pictured above. This rare exhibit opens during Survivor Series Weekend, kicking off Friday, Nov. 16, and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 1, at Gallery1988, located at 7308 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.