Becky Lynch Reacts To WrestleMania 38 Loss, Says She’ll Come Back Stronger

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch took to social media to react to her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, vowing to “come back stronger.” Like posted to Twitter with a series of tweets with captions that spelled out:

“You. Can’t deny me. Can’t. Deny. Me. YOU CANT DENY ME!!!!!!!!”

She also had a more detailed response, writing:

“The real biggest match in #WrestleMania history. She came with an army. I came alone. And I’ll come back even stronger.”

Lynch did not appear on tonight’s Raw.

