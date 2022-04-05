Becky Lynch Reacts To WrestleMania 38 Loss, Says She’ll Come Back Stronger

Becky Lynch took to social media to react to her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, vowing to “come back stronger.” Like posted to Twitter with a series of tweets with captions that spelled out:

“You. Can’t deny me. Can’t. Deny. Me. YOU CANT DENY ME!!!!!!!!”

She also had a more detailed response, writing:

“The real biggest match in #WrestleMania history. She came with an army. I came alone. And I’ll come back even stronger.”

Lynch did not appear on tonight’s Raw.

The real biggest match in #WrestleMania history. She came with an army. I came alone. And I’ll come back even stronger. pic.twitter.com/HFS0MNMVhW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2022