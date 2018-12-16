Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Is Ready to Settle Business at TLC, Superstars Visit Levis Stadium, and Canvas 2 Canvas Features Seth Rollins Art

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Asuka WWE TLC

– WWE Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch posted a message on Twitter today ahead of her huge title defense against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at tonight’s TLC event. You can check out the message she wrote below.

– The Usos and Naomi visited Levis Stadium in San Francisco, California earlier today for the 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game. You can check out the video of them with Earl Mitchell at the stadium, posted by WWE earlier today on Twitter, below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring new artwork for Seth Rollins. You can check out that new video in the player below.

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Canvas 2 Canvas, Seth Roillins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading