WWE News: Becky Lynch Is Ready to Settle Business at TLC, Superstars Visit Levis Stadium, and Canvas 2 Canvas Features Seth Rollins Art

– WWE Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch posted a message on Twitter today ahead of her huge title defense against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at tonight’s TLC event. You can check out the message she wrote below.

Every drop of who I am will be out there tonight. Every instinct I have will be clawing, surviving, fighting. Asuka you earned your way to a beating, Charlotte always gets hers for free. Tonight I come back to settle some business. Tonight The Man comes around. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/2GKcqaRh6k — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2018

– The Usos and Naomi visited Levis Stadium in San Francisco, California earlier today for the 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game. You can check out the video of them with Earl Mitchell at the stadium, posted by WWE earlier today on Twitter, below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring new artwork for Seth Rollins. You can check out that new video in the player below.