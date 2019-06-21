Becky Lynch Recalls Being Intimidated in NXT, Having to Beg to Get Her First Match

– Becky Lynch appeared on The Moment with Brian Koppelman and discussed coming into NXT for the first time, having to beg to get a first match and more. Lynch recalled that she tried to initially fit herself into the Diva mold, calling it a “disaster,” and NXT being a place where everyone was constantly on the verge of being fired at the time. Highlights and the podcast are below:

On going to NXT for the first time: “At that time it was all very Diva-ish, so I’d gone to Marshall’s to get like a freaking dress. And it was like, I don’t know. It was like something you’d wear to a prom or something, but it was like I just didn’t have a clue how to do my hair, my makeup, anything. So I just looked like a freaking disaster. Frizzy hair on me with the humidity for Orlando. But I walked into the place and it was what I envisioned a wrestling school to be like. This is what I thought I was getting into. And it was this freaking metropolis of wrestling, you know.” [laughs]

On the first time she fought in front of an NXT crowd: “Oh, gosh no. I had to beg to be put into a match. It was funny, because when I went there — I don’t think I’ve told this at all, because when I went down there I had no confidence. And I had to — I humbled myself, but almost to a fault, to where I came in and like, Sara Del Rey was the trainer there. But I’d also wrestled with her in Japan. And so I didn’t want her thinking that I was full of myself and I thought I was better than anybody or whatever. And so I tried to do that, but also to a fault to where I was like, ‘No, no, I’m a blank slate’ or whatever. And I just mind-f**ked myself. I don’t know if the place did it to me a little bit too, but I just, I couldn’t lock up at the time.”

On the mood in NXT at the time: “At the time, NXT wasn’t where it was now. I mean, you were constantly scared of losing your job. Everybody was just a minute away from being fired. Like, one wrong move, one wrong promo, one thing said wrong. It was very much walking on eggshells the entire time. Which again, you kinda like but I would lose sleep. I couldn’t sleep and I was feeling anxious the entire time, because I wanted it so bad. So there were girls who had never wrestled before, and they were getting spots on the show before me. And I remember just like begging, going into Bill DeMott’s office and going, ‘Look. I know I’m not good, I know I’ve not really proven myself, but I can connect with an audience. Please just let me prove that. Let me prove that I can connect with an audience.’ And I could!”