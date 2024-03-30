– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recalled the late Bray Wyatt and more. Below are some highlights:

Lynch on the late Bray Wyatt: “Oh man, Bray was always one of those people that you look forward to seeing because he had this, just this warmth about him and this kindness and this mischief in his eyes. Like he had the most sparkly eyes you’ve ever seen and that raspy voice and his signature laugh and his hugs, like he gave you, the world’s best talk, like it was, there was just nothing but love. You could just sit down and talk to him for hours about anything. I remember the first time meeting him and he was this huge star and I was just an extra. He just talked to me like an equal.”

On how kind Wyatt was as a person: “There’s not a lot of people that did that, you know, especially back then and there was just goodness in him. There was just, he was good and he was kind. I told this story about how I didn’t have a clue how to set up a table and he spent a long time showing me. Then it was funny because I had a last woman standing match with Nia, and I couldn’t set up the damn table and I was like, oh, if only Windham was here, you know?”

Lynch on the work of Michael Cole: “Sometimes people [are] like until you’re consistently great over many, many years — sometimes people just take it for granted. They’re like, oh of course and they don’t realize you know, and Michael Cole has just been consistently great for just decades. I mean, the man has missed what 2 shows in what 25 years, 26 years?”

On The Rock making wrestling cool again: “Wrestling has been cool, right? Like wrestling has been cool for a long time. And having him of course adds to it and it’s brilliant. And it’s amazing because he brings such a spotlight and he brings an extra layer of cool. But it was also cool before that too. Like we’ve been doing some very cool stuff for a long time, which is very cool. But I love that people are appreciating its coolness, and it’s very cool to have The Rock back.”