Becky Lynch Says She’ll Be Ready To Go By WrestleMania 39

In an unexpected appearance at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, Becky Lynch was introduced by Bianca Belair and had a few things to say to the crowd on Thursday (via Wrestling Inc). Having been out with a separated shoulder since July 30th’s SummerSlam, Lynch’s activity at WrestleMania was not established before now. You can watch the full WWE video and read a highlight below.

On what she plans for WrestleMania 39: “Los Angeles, welcome to the big time! Becky Two Belts may be banged up right now, but come WrestleMania 39, well, the Vincent Van GOAT of WWE is going to feel like stealing the show, just like [Bianca & I] did this year.”