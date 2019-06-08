Becky Lynch References Edge’s History With Lita While Taking Shots At Beth Phoenix

Becky Lynch has been sniping back and forth with Beth Phoenix and Edge on Twitter lately, and she did so again this past week. This time she mocked Phoenix’s commentary on NXT, took shots at how frail Edge is and eventually made references to his relationship with Lita around 2005-2006.

We really need to get one of you two out of that retirement village you’re living in. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 6, 2019

Aw Becks this whole twitter thing with me didn’t work out well for ya last time. Are you and the boy toy that bored with WWE creative? I mean granted we would make it WAY more exciting, but if you’re that good, ya shouldn’t need us. https://t.co/KrjyDjxHxn — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 6, 2019

Can’t your wife talk for herself? Actually, I listened to NXT commentary, clearly not. https://t.co/L1Rb2DmcHS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

👏👏👏 @BeckyLynchWWE ! Except…. I’ll keep improving at commentary…while you will never be able to lace my boots. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 7, 2019

Put your kids to bed, kiss your frail husband goodbye, lace your own damn boots and come find me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

Oh wait, what? This is still happening? Sorry The Man I got bored after your last weak tweet and walked away. Kind of like I do when your matches come on. Huh. You used to like puns before you were “cool” right? Ratings Jugger-not. And again I say begone little one. https://t.co/J2IwRrXK6s — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 7, 2019

Got a minute here…let see Edgies reply… oh, “ThE RatINGs BrO” retort to one of the few who gains audience on TV? Weird, must be talking about Beth. Wonder is he getting his women mixed up as he’s been known to do when there’s a redheaded wrestler involved. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 8, 2019

Took you this long to find your writer to write this for you? He needs work. Ok trust me we won’t confuse your dumpster fire hair color with the “other redhead”. And be careful you may get Beth back and she may knock you back to your riverdance days Lasskicker. Now quit obsessing https://t.co/a0waa6MxbP pic.twitter.com/e1P7qOCOD4 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 8, 2019

Ok while you scramble with your ghost writer to come up with a comeback and think of the next wrestler you’ll rip off Stone Cold Stan Austin, I’m gonna go shine one of my 31 championships. Good bye @BeckyLynchWWE One Belt — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 8, 2019

Dude, why didn’t you tag me on this? Also, I’ve been trying to fight your wife this whole time. So you go back to Tweeting things your daughter didn’t say, and I’ll go and beat the one adult in your house that isn’t made of glass. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 8, 2019

You actually made Jersey smell worse stinking up the Mania main event like you did. You should focus on improving that instead of stanning me kiddo. But it could work out for ya, maybe Beth can carry you to a decent match @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/dEDnto7vns — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 8, 2019

Yeah, would be awful if one of us was using other people’s…hey, wait a minute. (Plus still waiting on the missus. She in by any chance?) pic.twitter.com/6TSB1F6eId — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 8, 2019