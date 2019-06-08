wrestling / News

Becky Lynch References Edge’s History With Lita While Taking Shots At Beth Phoenix

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

Becky Lynch has been sniping back and forth with Beth Phoenix and Edge on Twitter lately, and she did so again this past week. This time she mocked Phoenix’s commentary on NXT, took shots at how frail Edge is and eventually made references to his relationship with Lita around 2005-2006.

