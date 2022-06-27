Becky Lynch Reflect On WWE Career On Eighth Anniversary Of NXT Debut

Becky Lynch made her WWE debut eight years ago today, and took to social media to reflect on the anniversary. Lynch beat Summer Rae in her NXT debut on June 26th, 2014 and posted to Twitter to comment on how far she’s come.

Lynch wrote:

“8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history. Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo . Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go.”

