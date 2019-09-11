wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Reflects on 2016 Smackdown Women’s Title Win, Stock Up

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Title

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to look back on her Smackdown Women’s Championship from three years ago today. Lynch won the championship at Backlash 2016 to become the inaugural holder of the title. She posted the following:

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.92 on Wednesday, up $0.80 (1.12%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.85% on the day.

