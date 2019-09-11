wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Reflects on 2016 Smackdown Women’s Title Win, Stock Up
September 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to look back on her Smackdown Women’s Championship from three years ago today. Lynch won the championship at Backlash 2016 to become the inaugural holder of the title. She posted the following:
3 years ago I won my first title and felt like apologising for it. Since then I’ve stood up, grown up, straightened my spine and changed this whole damn business. And I apologise to no-one for it. pic.twitter.com/OvoWsmJVjw
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 11, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $71.92 on Wednesday, up $0.80 (1.12%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.85% on the day.
