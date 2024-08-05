Becky Lynch Reflects On Career Following Biography: WWE Legends Episode

Becky Lynch took to social media to reflect on her career following her episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The WWE star’s episode aired on Sunday night, and Lynch posted a series of photos to her Instagram account, captioning it:

“It’s been a helluva career Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.”

Lynch is currently a free agent, with her WWE contract having expired on June 1st.