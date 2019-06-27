wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Reflects On Five Years On WWE TV
June 27, 2019 | Posted by
Becky Lynch posted a message on Twitter this morning to reflect on five years of being on WWE TV. She signed with the company in April 2013, but made her NXT TV debut in June 2014 with a win over Summer Rae. She moved to the main roster in July 2015.
She wrote:
It’s been 5 years since I debuted. 5 years of looking for ways to break through and not asking permission. For those who’ve supported me, thank you. For the others, it’s been fun to watch your heads exploding 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cIvyA7bibe
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman on Convincing Vince McMahon to Let Him Enter to CM Punk’s Music on Raw in Chicago, How the Segment Came About, and If Punk Knew About It
- Fan Involved in ROH Incident With Bully Ray Allegedly Invited to Smackdown Live by Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch Says Being On Screen With Seth Rollins Was ‘Something That We Couldn’t Really Ignore’
- Mick Foley Recalls Convincing Undertaker to Start Hell in a Cell on the Roof, Kevin Sullivan Saying The Match Ended The Monday Night War