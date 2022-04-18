Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport during WrestleMania 38 weekend, Becky Lynch discussed how she reacts to fan criticism, her current relationship with Charlotte Flair, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Becky Lynch on if fans have too much access to behind-the-scenes stuff in this era: “Possibly, yes. But then on the other side, that’s what everybody wants to know. Everybody’s so interested on the other side of the curtain and so I suppose you have to feed that appetite. But then the thing is, people can feel like they know too much, and you can lose several things, whether it be mystique, and it’s also an understanding of how this business works. If you’re not in this business, if you’ve not been in it for years and been in that ring, you can have opinions, but you don’t understand the bigger picture of everything and what we’re doing and where we’re going. So oftentimes opinions, when you don’t have the full outlook and the full scope of things, can actually be detrimental because it can derail a story from where it was going because sometimes there can be knee-jerk reactions.”

On how she reacts to fan criticism: “Obviously, it penetrates the subconscious, but you don’t want it to. You’re the artist. You have to make the art. You can’t have people that don’t make the art tell you ‘no, you have to put the brush there.’ Once you do that, you’re getting it from millions of people, it’s just going to derail your whole thing and vision. I think that can be such a problem when we’re constantly being bombarded by other people’s opinions.”

On her current relationship with Charlotte Flair: “Same. We pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [we say hello], maybe nod. We have to do live events, often two days a week. So one has to be able to coexist. We haven’t had to work together.”

