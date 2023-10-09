wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Reportedly Cleared To Compete On Tonight’s Raw
October 9, 2023
Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Title match is a go for tonight’s Raw, as she’s reportedly been cleared to compete. PWInsider reports that Lynch has been cleared to compete on tonight’s episode as advertised.
Lynch was out of action due to a laceration suffered at NXT No Mercy in her Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton, which resulted in her NXT Women’s Title defense against Tegan Nox being delayed from last week’s show. The winner of tonight’s match will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Lyra Valkyria at night one of NXT Halloween Havoc later this month.
