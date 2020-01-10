UPDATED: Becky Lynch Denies Signing New WWE Deal

UPDATE: Becky Lynch has taken to social media to deny the report she signed a new deal in 2019.

Report not true. Haven’t signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon. https://t.co/tpqTzGNM0y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 10, 2020

ORIGINAL: In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while reviewing Monday’s RAW, Dave Meltzer reported that Becky Lynch signed a deal for $1 million annually last year. Most WWE deals recently are for five-years and it’s believed that Lynch’s was as well.

Lynch claimed on RAW, as part of her storyline with Asuka, that she was waiting to sign a new contract before she got her match with Asuka. Of course, Lynch has said in the past that “nothing but work” gets done on social media, hinting that her Twitter account is in-character at all times.