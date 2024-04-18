Becky Lynch Respected Ronda Rousey’s Decision Not To Tap Out At Wrestlemania 35

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about Ronda Rousey not wanting to tap out in the main event of Wrestlemania 35, which she said she understood and respected. Lynch would eventually pin Rousey to win the match, which also included Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, Rousey’s shoulder was up, which Lynch noted was not planned.

She said: “I was in the moment. I couldn’t see it. The discourse afterwards, and also the sound of the audience made it seem like something had gone wrong. Obviously, I wasn’t aware. I don’t know if that was intentional or accidental. I could see the motivation for it being intentional. ‘This will be my out to get a second match’ in the long game or it just being accidental. With a pinfall. Not with a shoulder up, but with a pinfall. That was the creative laid out. She had, her driver had taken her to the wrong spot, so she showed up like an hour…we had been talking through stuff. TJ Wilson, our producer, an amazing producer, he was like, ‘Maybe you have Ronda in armbar, she looks like she’s about to tap out,’ Ronda comes and we tell her the creative, ‘You’re almost about to tap out.’ ‘My mom wouldn’t look me in the eye or talk to me again if I looked like I was about to tap out.’ ‘Alright, well, she’s probably not going to tap out on the finish then.’ She never tapped out in her career. Understood it, respected it, and moved on quickly. I was going to win, I was going to win two titles in the main event of WrestleMania. It was not a big deal whether she tapped out or not. I was winning and she was doing the honors.“