WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes New Shots at Bayley And Lacey Evans, WWE Stock Drops, Jessie Elaban at WrestleMania 35

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Always known for her twitter wars, The Man was at it again today, as Becky Lynch saw fit to reply to Bayley’s message to the SmackDown locker room earlier today. Lynch’s rebuttal:

She also added another jab towards Lacey Evans:

Lacey replied:

And Lynch fired right back:

– WWE stock lowered by 2.08% today, eventually closing at $96.11. The high today was $98.55 with a low of $95.67.

– Mae Young Classic 2018 competitor and Performance Center signee Jesse Elaban was present during WrestleMania week. WWEPC posted a YouTube video of her exploring NYC for the first time, which you can see below.

