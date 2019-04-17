WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes New Shots at Bayley And Lacey Evans, WWE Stock Drops, Jessie Elaban at WrestleMania 35

– Always known for her twitter wars, The Man was at it again today, as Becky Lynch saw fit to reply to Bayley’s message to the SmackDown locker room earlier today. Lynch’s rebuttal:

I’m glad at least one of you had the spine to come looking for me, but don’t get it twisted now. Everyone who comes looking for The Man ends up changing who *they* are. I’ll pull the best out of you too. https://t.co/97cIOHqNaL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

She also added another jab towards Lacey Evans:

Some of us are out there making history. Others are walking the ramp in nice hats pic.twitter.com/oCU3MdFV67 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 14, 2019

Lacey replied:

And my actions are being talked about by the "history makers" themselves…. Good thing you're practicing bowing down, my high heels will need cleaning when I'm done taking everything you've worked for 👒👠 https://t.co/tRT8HcdEq9 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 14, 2019

And Lynch fired right back:

Tall, blonde, does a moonsault, tells me to bow, is from the Carolinas. Might be time to ask Momma Evans if Ric was Naitching around there before you were born, you plank. https://t.co/LPsrECdTdr — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

– WWE stock lowered by 2.08% today, eventually closing at $96.11. The high today was $98.55 with a low of $95.67.

– Mae Young Classic 2018 competitor and Performance Center signee Jesse Elaban was present during WrestleMania week. WWEPC posted a YouTube video of her exploring NYC for the first time, which you can see below.