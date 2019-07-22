wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds to Hulk Hogan’s ‘Take Over WWE’ Tweet, Hogan Shares Throwback Pic With Vince McMahon
July 22, 2019
– Becky Lynch isn’t down with Hulk Hogan’s “crazy thought” about the returning stars at Raw Reunion taking over WWE. After Hogan posted the Tweet on Sunday, Lynch replied with a simple, consise:
Yeah, that doesn’t work for me, Brother.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 22, 2019
– Speaking of Hogan, he also shared a throwback picture of himself and Vince McMahon working out in the gym:
A young Vince and young Hulk brother HH pic.twitter.com/G9xL849QTk
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2019
