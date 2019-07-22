wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds to Hulk Hogan’s ‘Take Over WWE’ Tweet, Hogan Shares Throwback Pic With Vince McMahon

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch isn’t down with Hulk Hogan’s “crazy thought” about the returning stars at Raw Reunion taking over WWE. After Hogan posted the Tweet on Sunday, Lynch replied with a simple, consise:

– Speaking of Hogan, he also shared a throwback picture of himself and Vince McMahon working out in the gym:

