WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds to Hulk Hogan’s ‘Take Over WWE’ Tweet, Hogan Shares Throwback Pic With Vince McMahon

– Becky Lynch isn’t down with Hulk Hogan’s “crazy thought” about the returning stars at Raw Reunion taking over WWE. After Hogan posted the Tweet on Sunday, Lynch replied with a simple, consise:

Yeah, that doesn’t work for me, Brother. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 22, 2019

– Speaking of Hogan, he also shared a throwback picture of himself and Vince McMahon working out in the gym: