WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds To Tiffany Stratton’s NXT Promo, Raquel Rodriguez On NXT Appearance

– Becky Lynch heard Tiffany Stratton’s promo on this week’s episode of NXT, and she had a threatening response. Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave saw Stratton deliver an in-ring promo where she said she would be a better NXT Women’s Champion than Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bayley.

The issue there is that Lynch was never NXT Women’s Champion — though Lynch may be looking to change that as she posted to Twitter after the segment:

“I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion…yet. #NXTHeatwave”

Stratton commented on the tweet later in the show, saying that Lynch is, unlike her, irrelevant.

– Raquel Rodriguez appeared in an NXT digital exclusive video after she attacked Rhea Ripley, commenting on her appearance as you can see below: