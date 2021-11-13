Becky Lynch Responds to Charlotte Flair’s Comments That There’s Nothing ‘Natural’ About Her

– As noted, Becky Lynch is set to face Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match at Survivor Series next weekend. During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair escalated their war of words and insulted Lynch, saying there’s “nothing natural about her.”

Charlotte Flair stated during her promo, “My Survivor Series opponent has gone from being the Lasskicker, to The Man, to Becky 2 Belts, to Big Time Becks. Becky, who the hell are you?! I mean there is nothing natural about you, from your catchphrases, to your orange hair, to god knows what else! You know what you are? You’re just a fabricated champion!

Becky Lynch later responded on Twitter, “Hahahaha. Did Charlotte just say there’s nothing natural about ME?! That’s brilliant.” You can view Lynch’s tweet and a video of Charlotte’s segment below: