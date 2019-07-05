wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds To Criticism Of No Chemistry With Seth Rollins, Company Building Property Near WWE’s New Headquarters, Chelsea Green Scares Zack Ryder
– Becky Lynch responded to recent fan criticism that she has no chemistry with Seth Rollins with the following post on Twitter. Seth Rollins also weighed in.
Yo, @WWERollins, internet says we need to work on our chemistry. Will you Gorilla Press me like this after we win on Monday? pic.twitter.com/i6pO5xVvHx
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 4, 2019
Chemistry training pic.twitter.com/tou0S5lbHy
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 4, 2019
– The Real Deal reports that George Comfort & Sons are wanting to build property near WWE’s new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.
– Chelsea Green posted a video to Twitter showing her scaring Zack Ryder.
DAILY SCARE 👻 Back & better than ever. @ZackRyder pic.twitter.com/tIj4yjDWoU
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) July 3, 2019
