Becky Lynch Responds to Mark Henry Saying She’s Coming Off as Arrogant, Henry Replies

– Becky Lynch took a slight bit of issue with Mark Henry’s recent comments on Busted Open Radio about her coming off as ‘arrogant.’ On a recent episode, Henry responded to a fan comment about Lynch’s change in demeanor by noting that Lynch is acting overconfident which is setting her up to be viewed as a heel. He added that he would like to see Becky be the underdog again.

“I’m telling you, I’ve been feeling it for months,” Henry said. “Let’s go back to the Becky that was the underdog, that didn’t get an opportunity, that worked her whole life. And then somewhere along the lines they got to where The Rock used to talk about himself in the third person. ‘Well, the Rock wouldn’t ever do that. The Rock would just slap a couple of people and just put a Sharpshooter on them and call it a night.’ [I’d say] ‘No, the Rock is gonna get in the car and drive because ‘the Mark’ is tired and just had a dark match, and you had a match before me, you had more time to rest.’ You know, it’s like, don’t do that! That arrogance thing is not for her. That’s for Baron Corbin, that’s for Sami Zayn. Like, if you want to be over, don’t be an a**hole. Be the person that’s like, ‘Look, I’m fighting for the fans. I never had anybody stand up for me.’ That’s what I want her to be, ‘Nobody ever stood up for me. I had to do it myself.’ That’s what I want out of Becky. That’s the way it was [before she became more confident].”

Lynch caught wind of the comments and took to Twitter to suggest that it’s not arrogance, but just a matter of course after having backed up in storyline what she said she was going to do. Henry then replied and said that he stands by what he said, noting that he “like[s] to feel for my good guys and women” and doesn’t feel he can do that when they’re saying what heel characters might say in the same situation, because for them it is played as overconfidence “which in the real world makes you heel!”

You can see the full back and forth, as well as hear Henry’s initial comments, below:

A woman who told the world she was coming after the posters, the titles, the billboards and the headlines, and then DOES IT is “arrogant” now? I said it, I did it, and I backed it all up. Live with it. pic.twitter.com/K7FRU4KrE3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2019

I said my truth as a fan and analyst ! I like to feel for my good guys and women! When they say what the bad guys and girls say it comes across as over confidence. Which in the real world makes you heel! https://t.co/9RciCBqXS5 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 20, 2019

I never said she was not over period. I said the opposite, Jim Cornette, Danny Davis, Rip Rodgers, Tom Pritchard,Arn Anderson, Pat Patterson an many other Master psychologist have taught me to put the heel over and over come their dominance by surviving an out wrestle them. — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 20, 2019