Becky Lynch Responds to WWE Fans Calling Her a Heel, Praises Big E.’s WWE Title Win

Becky Lynch sees people calling her out for going to the bad side, and says that she doesn’t particularly agree. Lynch was a guest on WWE’s The Bump and talked about her feud with Bianca Belair, Big E.’s WWE Championship win and more, and you can check out the highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On Big E. winning the WWE Championship: “E is the best, man. E has talked me off many ledges when I couldn’t get my foot in WWE. E was always there to… well, one, make me laugh, and two, be so kind and patient. He’s got this calming energy. He just makes you feel better, and calm, and hopeful. I think this new era of E in WWE brings a lot of hope not only to the company or the business, but to the world.”

On criticism over the way she won the title at SummerSlam: “It’s enraging. What do people expect me to do?. I saw Bianca. I was watching everything. And she was talking about me and saying that her goal was to beat all of the Four Horsewomen. She was throwing out my name like it was a category on a list that she needed to take off; not like it was the name that it is. Not like ‘The Man’ was an institution. She was just throwing my name out willy-nilly. Do you think I’m going to come back and go, ‘Oh, ok, no problem?’ You know what? I’ve called it a cheap shot because maybe it was a cheap shot. But, you know, talking about it now, she deserved it. She deserves a punch in the face for having my name as a category on a list that she could just take off. You don’t just take off my name. I am a goal in itself!”

On people assuming she’s a heel now: “See, this is the thing I don’t understand. I haven’t changed. I’m a little smarter. Maybe, I’m in better shape now. So, I don’t see what the hate is for? They were chanting, ‘We want Becky.’ So, I said, ‘Oh, they want me! That’s nice. Let me come back to them. Let me be their champion again because that’s what they want.’ And then, I come back, and they’re like, ‘No, not like this.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me. I left my very cute baby at home.’ I’m leaving my home for the WWE Universe, and they’re like, ‘No, we actually like Bianca all long.’ Well, you were chanting, ‘We want Becky.’ Well, now, you’ll get Becky. You’ll get Becky as the champ.”

On Belair: “Bianca is an incredible athlete. There is no way around it. One of the most impressive women we’ve ever seen come through this. But she doesn’t have the experience. She’s just unmatched when it comes to fighting somebody like me.”