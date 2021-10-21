wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains Belt at WWE Crown Jewel, Taking SmackDown Title to Raw (Pics, Video)
– Becky Lynch may have been picked for the Raw roster during the WWE Draft, but she remains in possession of the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. At today’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. You can see some images and highlight clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.
The Raw and SmackDown rosters now face a bit of a dilemma. Lynch is part of the Raw roster, despite holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Also, Charlotte Flair currently holds the Raw Women’s Championship, and she holds the Raw Women’s title. Previously, when champs switched roster during the draft while holding titles, it was The New Day and The Street Profits. They handled it by simply trading their belts on Raw, which WWE apparently allowed for championship possession.
It’s not yet clear how WWE will handle the issue of champions being drafted to opposing brands. However, the WWE Twitter account noted that Becky Lynch is “bringing the #SmackDown Women’s Title to #WWERaw!”
You can follow along with our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 here.
Who will leave with the #SmackDown Women's Title? @BeckyLynchWWE, @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE square off RIGHT NOW at #WWECrownJewel!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌍 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/ZiT5wN0Ur0
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
WHAT?!?!#WWECrownJewel #strongEST @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/JboTAW6SvQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
Big Time Becks is laying it all on the line!#WWECrownJewel @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/GVTYjQj713
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
😂😂😂
Nice try, @BeckyLynchWWE.#WWECrownJewel @BiancaBelairWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/0p8AUSnk7Y
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
NOT where you want to be if you're @BiancaBelairWWE!#WWECrownJewel @BeckyLynchWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/pPAaPSKWj0
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
The power on display by @BiancaBelairWWE is UNREAL as she battles @BeckyLynchWWE and @SashaBanksWWE with the #SmackDown #WomensTitle on the line! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/SYgPk6s7yR
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
.@BeckyLynchWWE does it again at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/6XWI7qxgBb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 21, 2021
Big Time Becks, Big Time WIN.@BeckyLynchWWE is bringing the #SmackDown Women's Title to #WWERaw! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/NmXEqS3AyY
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Claims He Will Drop Some Painful Truths About Tony Khan
- Jeff Hardy On Potentially Bringing Out Darker Side Of His Character In WWE, Whether He Wants To Be a Heel
- Tony Khan On Eric Bischoff Saying He Should ‘Shut Up & Wrestle,’ Says TNT Was ‘Over the Moon’ About Rampage Rating
- Chris Jericho on Vince McMahon’s Negative Feedback to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33