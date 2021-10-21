Becky Lynch Retains Belt at WWE Crown Jewel, Taking SmackDown Title to Raw (Pics, Video)

– Becky Lynch may have been picked for the Raw roster during the WWE Draft, but she remains in possession of the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. At today’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. You can see some images and highlight clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.

The Raw and SmackDown rosters now face a bit of a dilemma. Lynch is part of the Raw roster, despite holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Also, Charlotte Flair currently holds the Raw Women’s Championship, and she holds the Raw Women’s title. Previously, when champs switched roster during the draft while holding titles, it was The New Day and The Street Profits. They handled it by simply trading their belts on Raw, which WWE apparently allowed for championship possession.

It’s not yet clear how WWE will handle the issue of champions being drafted to opposing brands. However, the WWE Twitter account noted that Becky Lynch is “bringing the #SmackDown Women’s Title to #WWERaw!”

You can follow along with our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 here.