wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains RAW Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
Becky Lynch managed to retain her RAW Women’s title at Wrestlemania, defeating challenger Shayna Baszler. She was caught in the Kirifuda Clutch but managed to get a roll-up out of it to win. Lynch has been RAW Women’s champion for almost a year, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at last year’s Wrestlemania on April 8. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
SHE'S SO COOL. #WrestleMania @BeckyLynchWWE
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
There are two kinds of people in this world. ♠️
People who are afraid of @QoSBaszler, and liars. #WrestleMania
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020
Wait. @QoSBaszler is rattled?
Things aren't looking too good for The Queen of ♠️. #WrestleMania #WomensTitle @BeckyLynchWWE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2020
😲😲😲
Is @BeckyLynchWWE able to tap out to her 𝒐𝒘𝒏 submission?! #WrestleMania #WomensTitle @QoSBaszler
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
#TheCagefighter @QoSBaszler puts up a VICIOUS fight against #WWERaw #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania.
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
You have to give it to @BeckyLynchWWE, she ALWAYS defies the odds!#TheMan defeats #TheCagefighter @QoSBaszler to retain her #WWERAW #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania!
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
THE MAN STANDS TALL.@BeckyLynchWWE is STILL your #WWERaw #WomensChampion at #WrestleMania!
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
Stunned. #WomensTitle #WrestleMania @QoSBaszler
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
#TheMan came around and did what she always does… WIN.
Congrats, @BeckyLynchWWE #WrestleMania #AndStill #WomensTitle
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
We feel this.
Mark our words. This isn't over for @QoSBaszler. #WomensTitle #WrestleMania
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2020
