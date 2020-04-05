Becky Lynch Retains RAW Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Becky Lynch managed to retain her RAW Women’s title at Wrestlemania, defeating challenger Shayna Baszler. She was caught in the Kirifuda Clutch but managed to get a roll-up out of it to win. Lynch has been RAW Women’s champion for almost a year, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at last year’s Wrestlemania on April 8. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

There are two kinds of people in this world. ♠️ People who are afraid of @QoSBaszler, and liars. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uGCyF5R6RW — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020