Becky Lynch Retains RAW Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch managed to retain her RAW Women’s title at Wrestlemania, defeating challenger Shayna Baszler. She was caught in the Kirifuda Clutch but managed to get a roll-up out of it to win. Lynch has been RAW Women’s champion for almost a year, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at last year’s Wrestlemania on April 8. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

