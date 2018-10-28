Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Retains Smackdown Women’s Championship at Evolution (Pics, Video)

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Evolution

– Becky Lynch walked away — barely — from her Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution with her Smackdown Women’s Championship. Lynch beat Flair in a spot-filled match that included the usual tables, ladders, and chairs, plus the trusty announcer table spot and fighting into the crowd.

You can see highlights from the lengthy match below. Our full live coverage of the PPV is here.

WWE Evolution, Jeremy Thomas

