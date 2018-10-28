wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains Smackdown Women’s Championship at Evolution (Pics, Video)
– Becky Lynch walked away — barely — from her Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution with her Smackdown Women’s Championship. Lynch beat Flair in a spot-filled match that included the usual tables, ladders, and chairs, plus the trusty announcer table spot and fighting into the crowd.
You can see highlights from the lengthy match below. Our full live coverage of the PPV is here.
A vision in white can #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE reclaim her throne? #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding pic.twitter.com/CstcUWOYAz
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
Who's going to walk out of #WWEEvolution as the #SDLive #WomensChampion: @BeckyLynchWWE or @MsCharlotteWWE? pic.twitter.com/92sdkrSZGJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 29, 2018
SHE'S THE MAN. #WWEEvolution #IAmTheMan #LastWomanStanding @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/ok25eSqRgH
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
This one's personal. #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/3loeAfMwX5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2018
This isn't the first time @BeckyLynchWWE has stabbed @MsCharlotteWWE in the back… #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding pic.twitter.com/CY8wRAsUzB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2018
Paging @HeymanHustle… #ECW #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/GkJjZQxO6F
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2018
NEVER underestimate #TheQueen. #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/jBfC3e5Vg1
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
😲😲😲😲#WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/V1Ig2u34is
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 29, 2018
What a tangled web we weave when we involve ladders in a #FigureEightLeglock… #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/M5hgYFcLxS
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
.@MsCharlotteWWE, reintroduce yourself to @BeckyLynchWWE's STRAIGHT 🔥! #RelentLass #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding pic.twitter.com/DZAcwLJfhW
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
.@MsCharlotteWWE rises from the rubble…
… and @BeckyLynchWWE is SHAKEN! #WWEEvolution #LastWomanStanding pic.twitter.com/9VGvwMVS4z
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
How can ANYONE get back to their feet after THAT?!
This #LastWomanStanding Match is absolute mayhem! #WWEEvolution @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/plWr3nG06M
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
LAST. CHAMP. STANDING.
She's the man. She's the #RelentLass. She's the #SDLive #WomensChampion! #WWEEvolution #AndStill @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/iQU3Dwo7mt
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
Nothing to be ashamed of. That was an INCREDIBLE effort from @MsCharlotteWWE! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/8zzAQTDbLy
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
Big Beck Energy. #IAmTheMan #WWEEvolution #AndStill @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/nk7D9Dxpp5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2018