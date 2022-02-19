wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains Title, Beats Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
– Today was not the day for WWE Hall of Famer Lita to overcome Big Time Becks, Becky Lynch, and capture the Raw Women’s Championship. At today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Becky Lynch retained her title after beating Lita via pinfall in their title matchup.
Lynch picked up the win after hitting Lita with the Manhandle Slam. You can view some clips and images from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.
With the victory, Lynch will now face women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 in April in a rematch from SummerSlam 2021. At SummerSlam, Lynch made her WWE in-ring return and beat Belair in less than 30 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
You can check out 411’s live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 here.
WWE Hall of Famer @AmyDumas is here to challenge for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WWEChamber!
🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V
🌎 https://t.co/Jz5J00n4Gs pic.twitter.com/Y03Ir1MX4d
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
BIG TIME SHADES.@BeckyLynchWWE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/yxy2kclgMV
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
AND HERE WE GO!@BeckyLynchWWE defends the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against WWE Hall of Famer @AmyDumas right now at #WWEChamber.
🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V
🌎 https://t.co/Jz5J00n4Gs pic.twitter.com/GMOrFO4CGg
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
👀@AmyDumas @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/0gPp5RERuF
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
We’re cheering you on @AmyDumas!!!!!@WWE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/G2n1wt5CcV
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 19, 2022
VINTAGE LITA!@AmyDumas #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/23TwoowtB9
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE has been studying up for this match with @AmyDumas!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VwxN6FCpJa
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Will this be it for @BeckyLynchWWE?!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XLg4hTlXNH
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Is @BeckyLynchWWE's #WWERaw #WomensTitle reign in jeopardy?#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/TtRLsoGKqC
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
.@BeckyLynchWWE just attempted a moonsault of her own against @AmyDumas!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/iZlZbYb4fr
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
GO LITA! GO LITA! GO LITA!@AmyDumas #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Hvpjr4ssHb
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
TWIST OF FATE ✅
MOONSAULT ✅
KICK OUT?! @AmyDumas vs. @BeckyLynchWWE is awesome. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/aWQuQgabQr
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
BIG TIME WIN.@BeckyLynchWWE retains the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/4FhTFhw93C
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
#ThankYouLita@AmyDumas #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/sbphudWZ5C
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
A dream match against @AmyDumas and a BIG TIME WIN for #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEChamber.#AndStill pic.twitter.com/2VTciR7JqJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
What a match!@BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/8XNQaZfdNc
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
