Becky Lynch Retains Title, Beats Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– Today was not the day for WWE Hall of Famer Lita to overcome Big Time Becks, Becky Lynch, and capture the Raw Women’s Championship. At today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Becky Lynch retained her title after beating Lita via pinfall in their title matchup.

Lynch picked up the win after hitting Lita with the Manhandle Slam. You can view some clips and images from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.

With the victory, Lynch will now face women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 in April in a rematch from SummerSlam 2021. At SummerSlam, Lynch made her WWE in-ring return and beat Belair in less than 30 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

