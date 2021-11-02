wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains Women’s Title on WWE Raw (Clips)
Becky Lynch is still your Raw Women’s Champion following the opening match of this week’s WWE Raw. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in the first match on tonight’s show, shoving Belair into an exposed turnbuckle before rolling her up and grabbing the tights.
Lynch’s title reign is nine days long, having traded the title to Charlotte Flair due to their being drafted to opposite brands.
