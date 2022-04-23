Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night live on USA Network.

– Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

* Arm Wrestling Challenge: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

* Becky Lynch Returns

* Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration