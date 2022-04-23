wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night live on USA Network.
– Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville
* Arm Wrestling Challenge: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
* Becky Lynch Returns
* Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
More Trending Stories
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW
- DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’