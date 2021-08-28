wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Returns on Smackdown, Bianca Belair Earns Title Shot
The Man is back on Smackdown, as Becky Lynch made her return on this week’s episode and will face Bianca Belair to defend her Smackdown Women’s Title. Lynch made her return on Friday night’s episode, coming out and addressing her sneaky defeat of Belair at SummerSlam to recapture the title.
Lynch immediately said that she was apologizing for nothing, saying that she simply took advantage of the timing of the situation. Belair then came out and said she wasn’t going to make any excuses for her loss, but wanted a rematch.
Belair was then interrupted as Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan all came out to make their cases for the title. Lynch left without accepting a challenge and Belair defeated the other three in a Fatal Four-Way match to earn a shot at Lynch.
While Belair’s shot was not given a date, it is worth noting that the Nationwide Arena is advertising Lynch vs. Belair for Extreme Rules.
"I would like to take this time to say sorry for absolutely nothing!" – @BeckyLynchWWE#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4Wsoxl3x9O
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 28, 2021
"Let's give the people the match that they want, the EST vs. #TheMan." – @BiancaBelairWWE @BeckyLynchWWE: pic.twitter.com/u85DrkDnTP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 28, 2021
We're down to two!
Will @BiancaBelairWWE or @YaOnlyLivvOnce be the next to challenge @BeckyLynchWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Title??? pic.twitter.com/bid0BpFLRs
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
WHAT. A. BATTLE.
The #ESTofWWE has earned a shot at @BeckyLynchWWE's #SmackDown Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/GyCIlwVaQf
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021