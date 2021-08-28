Becky Lynch Returns on Smackdown, Bianca Belair Earns Title Shot

The Man is back on Smackdown, as Becky Lynch made her return on this week’s episode and will face Bianca Belair to defend her Smackdown Women’s Title. Lynch made her return on Friday night’s episode, coming out and addressing her sneaky defeat of Belair at SummerSlam to recapture the title.

Lynch immediately said that she was apologizing for nothing, saying that she simply took advantage of the timing of the situation. Belair then came out and said she wasn’t going to make any excuses for her loss, but wanted a rematch.

Belair was then interrupted as Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan all came out to make their cases for the title. Lynch left without accepting a challenge and Belair defeated the other three in a Fatal Four-Way match to earn a shot at Lynch.

While Belair’s shot was not given a date, it is worth noting that the Nationwide Arena is advertising Lynch vs. Belair for Extreme Rules.