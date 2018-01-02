wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Returns on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair & Liv Morgan React
– Becky Lynch made her return to Smackdown this week after being off TV to film The Marine 6: Close Quarters. You can see video of Lynch’s return, along with reaction posts to Twitter from Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan.
Lynch returned to aid Charlotte and Naomi in an attack on The Riott Squad after the Squad defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka.
STRAIGHT 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 @BeckyLynchWWE is BACK!!!! #SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/uGyyQx2hji
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018
FEEL THE BURN, #RiottSquad!!!#SDLive @BeckyLynchWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/Q6PXn7SyPg
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018
This is real #SQUAD goals.
Nothing like a good #LassKicking…huh, ladies? #SDLive #GlowFireFlair pic.twitter.com/tDgFGuEqY6
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 3, 2018
Welcome back @BeckyLynchWWE 😊 it’s gonna be fun walking over you in my Js on the road to @wrestlemania #RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll #SDLiv
— LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 3, 2018