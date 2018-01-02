 

wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Returns on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair & Liv Morgan React

January 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown 102717

– Becky Lynch made her return to Smackdown this week after being off TV to film The Marine 6: Close Quarters. You can see video of Lynch’s return, along with reaction posts to Twitter from Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan.

Lynch returned to aid Charlotte and Naomi in an attack on The Riott Squad after the Squad defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka.

