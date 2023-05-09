Becky Lynch Returns on WWE Raw, Attacks Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch is missing no more, making her return on WWE Raw to attack Trish Stratus. Lynch has been away from WWE TV since Stratus turned on her on the April 10th episode of Raw. Stratus appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo about how Lynch hadn’t been seen in weeks, which led to Lynch’s music hitting.

Stratus initially prepared for Lynch to come out, but then revealed it was a joke. Lynch’s music then hit again and The Man appeared behind Stratus, attacking her and saying she was back for revenge: