Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
Lynch has been out of action since her match at SummerSlam, where she suffered a separated shoulder.
#SmackDown is live on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/Rv35eBCTiW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2022
THE MAN IS BACK!@BeckyLynchWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0GdmqLZxrF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2022
