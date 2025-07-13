Becky Lynch Reveals That Seth Rollins Loves LEGO Building

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch joined the Are You Garbage Comedy Podcast this week. During the podcast, Lynch revealed that her husband, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, is big into LEGOs and LEGO building.

Lynch said on Rollins (via Fightful), “He’s real into LEGO. Huge into LEGO. Building LEGO. Right now, he’s building the Hogwarts Castle.” Additionally, Rollins also loves crossword puzzles. She continued, “He’s also really big into his crosswords. He’s real smart. One of the smartest people I know. He’s on the New York Times Crossword. Five or six years he’s had a gold streak. It’s really good.”

As noted, Seth Rollins suffered a reported legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight last night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rollins’ injury mid-match reportedly caused the finish to be changed with Knight winning. Rollins had to be helped to the backstage area by ringside officials after the match.

Becky Lynch is set for some big action tonight at WWE Evolution 2025. She defends her title against bitter rivals Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a Triple Threat Match. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13. It will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.