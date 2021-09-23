Becky Lynch Reveals When She Found Out About WWE SummerSlam Match

Becky Lynch’s appearance and Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WWE SummerSlam came as a surprise for fans, and Lynch has revealed when she found out herself. Lynch spoke with BT Sport (per Fightful) and revealed that she didn’t found out for sure until Friday.

“I actually really only knew what I was doing, probably, that I was going to have that match probably a day or two before,” Lynch said. “I got a call on Monday, SummerSlam was on Saturday, that there was a possibility that I was needed to fill in for a match, but I didn’t know entirely until Friday.”

Lynch went on to say, “She [Belair] was preparing for a different match. She had her sights set on Sasha. She also, she trusted me. That was her first mistake. She’s new to the game, she hasn’t been watching her entire life. DTA [Don’t Trust Anybody]. It’s not personal, it’s business. I want to be the champ. If you’re not in there to be the champ, then get out. She should have been a bit more suspicious.”