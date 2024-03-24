Becky Lynch Details Rewriting Process For Her Memoir

Becky Lynch recently opened up about the process of editing and rewriting her upcoming memoir. The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl releases on March 26th, and Lynch spoke on Busted Open Radio about the rewrite process for the book. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On rewriting the book: “I hadn’t actually read [the manuscript], I’d just kind of written it through until I was like ‘Okay, here’s the end of the book.’ And then [my editor] came back with notes and I was like ‘Oh, I hate this book. Oh, I hate this. I’m rewriting the whole book.’ And so then on my ‘NXT’ run, when I was champion there, I rewrote the whole book on backstage, live events, TV, on red eyes in hotel rooms, like I just rewrote the whole thing and got it to a point where I was really happy with it.”

On dealing with deadlines: “I think with wrestling, we constantly have deadlines. You might not have a match in place, you might not have a promo in place, but you’re gonna go live in a few minutes or a few hours, and you have to have something. You’re not going to go out to the ring and do nothing. So I like those deadlines, I like working under pressure.”