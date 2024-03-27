Becky Lynch Says Rhea Ripley Is A Star, Thinks The Women’s Division Needs More Like Her

Becky Lynch is set to face Rhea Ripley at this year’s Wrestlemania and had high praise for her upcoming opponent. In an interview with Last Meal (via Fightful), Lynch said Ripley was a star and the WWE women’s division needs more wrestlers like her.

She said: “I’m going to kick her ass. She’s good. She’s a star. That’s what we need. We need more people that are on the level so that we can have competitive matches where you’re not worried about having to make somebody else because they are already made. She’s already made. Now, I can just whoop her ass. Free of guilt. It’s not like, ‘I want you to do so well too.’ No, I don’t. Screw you, Rhea Ripley.“