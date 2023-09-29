wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Teases Match With Rhea Ripley For Wrestlemania 40
As previously reported, WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley spoke about possibly facing Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 40. The two have never faced each other for a major event, although they did wrestle on NXT in 2019. In an interview with USA Today, Lynch also teased the possibility of the match happening.
She said: “Maybe it will be championship for championship, winner takes all. We’ll see.“