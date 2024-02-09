Becky Lynch Confronts Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania XL Kickoff Event

Becky Lynch had came out to confront Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff, promising to face her at the April PPV. Thursday’s event saw Ripley come out and promise to make it past Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber so she could go into WrestleMania 40 with her Women’s World Championship reign intact.

Ripley said that it didn’t matter who wins at Elimination Chamber, noting that “Mami always comes out on top.” That brought out Lynch, who is competing in the match for the right to face Ripley.

“It doesn’t matter who you face because Mami’s always on top, huh?,” Lynch replied (per Fightful). “It does matter, Rhea. It does matter who you face. I have made a legendary career out of knocking golden girls out of their top spot. So Mami is gonna learn what it’s like to be a bottom because that’s what happens when The Man comes around.”