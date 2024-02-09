wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Confronts Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania XL Kickoff Event
Becky Lynch had came out to confront Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff, promising to face her at the April PPV. Thursday’s event saw Ripley come out and promise to make it past Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber so she could go into WrestleMania 40 with her Women’s World Championship reign intact.
Ripley said that it didn’t matter who wins at Elimination Chamber, noting that “Mami always comes out on top.” That brought out Lynch, who is competing in the match for the right to face Ripley.
“It doesn’t matter who you face because Mami’s always on top, huh?,” Lynch replied (per Fightful). “It does matter, Rhea. It does matter who you face. I have made a legendary career out of knocking golden girls out of their top spot. So Mami is gonna learn what it’s like to be a bottom because that’s what happens when The Man comes around.”
THE MAN SAID WHAT SHE SAID. 🤭👀@BeckyLynchWWE warns @RheaRipley_WWE that she's ready to earn her #WrestleMania match for the Women's World Championship at #WWEChamber. #WrestleMania XL Kickoff is LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/XAGJCOUeMN
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on TNA Following Scott D’Amore’s Firing, Rumors on Why He Was Let Go
- The Rock Confirms Return to the Ring at WrestleMania 40, Addresses ‘Cody Crybabies’
- Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’