Becky Lynch On Her Rivalry With Trish Stratus, Stratus Talking About Her Family

Becky Lynch is set to battle Trish Stratus at WWE Payback, and Lynch talked about her feud with Stratus on The Bump. Lynch appeared on last week’s show to talk about her feud with Stratus and more; you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her relationship with Stratus: “The brutal part of it was that Trish Stratus, in many ways, was a bit of a mentor to me. Especially when I first had Roux, and [Trish] helped me a lot with different things — becoming a mom, becoming a mom in this business.”

On Stratus taking shots at Lynch’s family: “That’s the most hurtful part, because the other stuff — whatever she says about me, it doesn’t bother me. She can say that she’s the GOAT. Obviously, that’s not true. She can call me whatever she wants. It doesn’t affect me. But when you go out there and you talk about my daughter, you talk about my family, then you’re talking about the only thing that really matters to me in this world.”