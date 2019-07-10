wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Attend ESPN Awards Show Along With Stephanie McMahon, Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews Set for NXT UK, Jordan Myles Has a Message for Boa

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins Stomping Grounds

– Stephanie McMahon, Universal champion Seth Rollins, and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch attended the 2019 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards this week in Los Angeles, California. McMahon presented the League Humanitarian Leadership Awards to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Below are some photos and clips of Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Stephanie McMahon at the event that were posted on Twitter by WWE.

– NXT UK has announced that Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews will take place on next week’s episode.

– NXT released a video where Jordan Myles sends a message to Boa for the NXT Breakout Tournament. You can check out Myles’ promo below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordan Myles, NXT UK, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading