wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Attend ESPN Awards Show Along With Stephanie McMahon, Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews Set for NXT UK, Jordan Myles Has a Message for Boa
– Stephanie McMahon, Universal champion Seth Rollins, and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch attended the 2019 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards this week in Los Angeles, California. McMahon presented the League Humanitarian Leadership Awards to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Below are some photos and clips of Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Stephanie McMahon at the event that were posted on Twitter by WWE.
.@ESPN’s #SportsHumanitarian Awards celebrating sport & its positive impact on society was a great start to the next few days in LA! I was so proud to be there w/ @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE to present the League Humanitarian Leadership Award to @NHL & Commissioner Gary Bettman! pic.twitter.com/TtLmxNU5f6
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019
The red carpet calm before the #ExtremeRules storm. pic.twitter.com/MLlex9aDR9
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 10, 2019
.@StephMcMahon is proud of the relationship between @WWE and the #SportsHumanitarian Awards presented by @espn pic.twitter.com/8wEpiO3Uwu
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 10, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE talks about the important relationship between @WWE and the #SportsHumanitarian Awards presented by @espn pic.twitter.com/48Rckg6oo0
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 10, 2019
.@WWERollins describes how the #SportsHumanitarian Awards and @WWE are a perfect fit! pic.twitter.com/pDMI50FyqU
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 10, 2019
– NXT UK has announced that Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews will take place on next week’s episode.
– NXT released a video where Jordan Myles sends a message to Boa for the NXT Breakout Tournament. You can check out Myles’ promo below.
