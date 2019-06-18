Various News: Photo Gallery of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at MTV Movie & TV Awards, The Bella Twins Set for The Tonight Show This Week, Today’s Birthdays Include Big Vito and Late Wrestling Legends

– WWE released a new photo gallery of Becky Lynch and more WWE Superstars attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards this week. You can check out the photo gallery with more Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins photos by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.

– Former WWE Superstars, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) will be appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 19.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Former WCW and WWE talent Big Vito turns 55 years old today.

* Former WWE talent Bam Neely turns 44 years old.

* Former WCW wrestler Kenny Kaos turns 49.

* Today also marks the birthday of late wrestling legend Bruiser Brody, who would’ve been 73 today.

* Today is also the birthday of Japanese wrestling legend Mitsuharu Misawa, who would’ve been 57 years old today.

* Finally, today also marks the birthay of late wrestler Larry “The Axe” Hennig. He passed away last December.