wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns’ Championship Celebration, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, which will take place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently announced for the show is Becky Lynch’s return to SmackDown, Roman Reigns’ Championship Celebration, and more.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the SmackDown lineup:
The Man returns to SmackDown tonight!
In the wake of an amazing SummerSlam, the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch returns to the blue brand. Plus, Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ Championship Celebration and Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura & Rick Boogs battle Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.
SmackDown to feature Roman Reign’s Championship Celebration
Moments after triumphing over John Cena in an incredible Universal Title showdown at SummerSlam this past Sunday, the WWE Universe witnessed the shocking return of Brock Lesnar!
Tonight, Roman Reigns will hold a special Championship Celebration. How will The Head of the Table react to the reemergence of The Beast? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Fox.
King Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Last week on SmackDown, the new Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura joined forces with his cohort Rick Boogs to overcome former titleholder Apollo Crews and his man Commander Azeez.
Tonight, the dynamic tandem will again hold court when they go head-to-head with former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.