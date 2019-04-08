wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Defeats Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair To Win WWE Women’s Titles In WrestleMania 35 Main Event (Pics, Video)
Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Titles. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
THE QUEEN is about to arrive as only she can…#WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Pjdg3ix75j
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Now THIS is a #WrestleMania entrance! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/hohyyEfQoX
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
SHE MADE IT.#SDLive #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE is in the building! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/obDzGg8GwP
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WELCOME TO #WrestleMania, @joanjett and The Blackhearts! pic.twitter.com/vthVKPStgx
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#TheMan takes it in.@BeckyLynchWWE wants to TAKE IT ALL in the #WrestleMania main event! #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/kkYleaBvv6
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
It's officially #WrestleMANia.#BeckyLynch @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/7meMfbUTHr
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
HERE. WE. GO. #WrestleMania#BeckyLynch #CharlotteFlair #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/kTlJCyjaw5
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
This is what it's all about, and @MsCharlotteWWE is ready to take the ULTIMATE throne. #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair pic.twitter.com/fXGr2Wn3w4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
THIS may have just taken #RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey OUT. #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll pic.twitter.com/j0RUEriOMF
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WOOOOO! WOOOOO! WOOOOO!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/RjqSRj9z10
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
#RondaRousey wants to take BOTH @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE out if she can! #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/4ZaLCAE7Gp
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#BeckyLynch has #RondaRousey in pure AGONY.#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll @BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/xtzbmpwxAA
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
A #Figure4 of the @WrestleMania variety from @MsCharlotteWWE!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair pic.twitter.com/jlq8Wo7xUa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
Nope, @RondaRousey's not about tables.#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/6Rv6QnSkBJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Did…did…did @BeckyLynchWWE and @RondaRousey just…work TOGETHER?!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #BeckyLynch #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/NOUAM72nKF
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#BeckyLynch JUST DID THAT to #RondaRousey!! #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll@BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/MhzzPUoUZR
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#WinnerTakeAll…and the WINNER is @BeckyLynchWWE, your NEWWWW #RAW AND #SDLive #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/81oO0chjwK
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
NEW #RAW #WomensChampion.
NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion.@BeckyLynchWWE just made HISTORY! #WrestleMania #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/thDQ3KUDMz
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#WrestleMANia will live FOREVER.@BeckyLynchWWE HAS DONE IT! #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/yxdWzpRnri
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
