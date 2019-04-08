wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Defeats Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair To Win WWE Women’s Titles In WrestleMania 35 Main Event (Pics, Video)

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Becky Lynch WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Titles. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Ashish

