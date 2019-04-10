Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Couldn’t Handle the WWE Schedule

– Becky Lynch spoke with Sports Illustrated following her Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship wins at WrestleMania 35. Highlights are below:

On her title win: “It’s amazing to prove people right, it’s amazing to prove people wrong. I’ve got a lot of people to prove right, I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong. I wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for the fans, if it weren’t for the people.”

On Ronda Rousey not being able to handle the schedule: “Only four months after having a part-time schedule, after making her debut at WrestleMania—having been on the cover of everything, just handed everything, she was crying in her kitchen about how she couldn’t make her husband breakfast. She couldn’t hack our schedule. Yet we do this every single night, 52 weeks a year, yet she couldn’t handle it for four months.”

On treating her push like she would politics: “I approach this as a political campaign. Any time I’ve the opportunity to get my voice out there, get myself heard and my message across, I use it. I want to make sure I do the people proud.”

On being champion: “This is when the hard work starts. I’ve got two championships to make.”