Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Didn’t Know How to Handle Losing: ‘I’m Delighted She’s Gone’

– Ronda Rousey may be taking time away from WWE, but Becky Lynch is keeping the feud going in case she ever comes back. Rousey spoke with US Magazine for a new interview discussing her win over Rousey at WrestleMania 35 and more. Highlights are below:

On how she’s different from Rousey: “She only knows how to win. So that when she doesn’t win, she can’t handle it. That’s the difference between me and her. I don’t think I’m going to win all the time. I know I’m going to lose sometimes. But I know that I can take it and come back from it every time. Come back stronger every time. What I’ve said from the get-go… is that I’m not the strongest. I’m not the fastest. I’m not the most athletic, but I am the most relentless. And I will always find a way to win in the end. And I said with Ronda Rousey, the way to beat Ronda isn’t to beat her physically, it’s to beat her mentally. So I said before I went in there that she was already beat — and I was right.”

On Rousey’s skills: “Oh, she has incredible athletic ability. Incredible! Like undeniable. Nobody can deny that. And if you did, you’d be a liar. She took to this sport athletically like nobody’s business. But this isn’t where her heart is, this isn’t where her passion is. And so I’m glad I got to beat her and I want her out of here.”

On what advice she’d give Rousey: “I don’t want to help her advance at all! I’m happy I beat her. I want to get rid of her. They’re my belts now! Becky Two Belts. This is Becky Two Belts’ show now. I’m not giving her any advice. I’m not helping her progress along. She doesn’t deserve to be here. She’s disrespected my business and I am delighted that she’s gone.”

On Rousey’s plans to start a family: “If she wants to go and have a family, that’s great for her. Sail off into the sunset. But I’ll be here running the show.”