Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Goes Into Hiding When She Loses, Still Wants a One-on-One Match With Her

– Fair Game and Kristine Leahy recently interviewed WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. She spoke about her rivalry with Ronda Rousey, headlining WrestleMania, her relationship with the late Dusty Rhodes, and more. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on her story of becoming ‘The Man’: “Well, yes. It’s about being the top dog. In our industry especially, and sports and any walk of life in general, the top dog, the most exceptional person, has always been referred to as ‘The Man.’ But until now, The Man has always been a man. So when I decided to take over WWE, well now I’m The Man.”

Becky Lynch on not writing in her journal the night after WrestleMania: “The night after WrestleMania, I didn’t. So, by the time I got out of the building, like — so WrestleMania was on April 7. My match was on April 8. The show went on about seven hours long, maybe a bit over. So by the time I got out and my hair was all crazy and having done interviews and everything like that, I think I got out of the building at like 2:30 am. And I got back to the hotel 3:30 am and then was up at 5:00 am for more media and stuff like that. So, I didn’t have time to sit and digest. It was media in the morning and then right off to Raw that night to get back to work.”

Becky Lynch on why she doesn’t watch her matches: “No, I have a hard time watching my matches. So, I feel like — and maybe this is wrong — some people like to watch. I kind of feel like I’m in the moment knowing how it’s going because you can hear it from the crowd. And so I feel like at this stage, I know what I can correct and what I can do. If the crowd hasn’t reacted the way that I’ve wanted them to, that’s something that I can hear and know and understand why. And I like to leave the matches in the past and not dwell on it and on to the next one.”

Becky Lynch on how personal things got with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey: “The beauty of that story was that it was real and that people felt it and that wass why people got so invested. What I wanted was people to want to see this as the main event, and the way to make people want to see it as the main event was to make it personal. Because there was no way in hell I was allowing this to just be a corporate main event. It was the first time ever that women were gonna main event and that was probably going to be the case, but it had to be because the people demanded it and not because it was a good publicity move and it wasn’t. It was what the people wanted, and people stayed to watch the main event even though it had been a seven-hour long show. People cared about that story, and they cared because it was personal.”

Lynch on calling Ronda Rousey, “Ronnie”: “Yeah, possibly. Probably. I probably do it all the time. But if — what I’m constantly trying to do is make this industry the coolest, most intriguing thing on TV; the thing that people care about. I want people to be invested. And so sometimes, I’ll go a little bit far, and if people don’t understand that and often times they don’t understand that, I’m, well, I’m sorry, but I’m trying to make you money. I’m trying to make me money, I’m trying to make the company money, and I’m trying to make people outside care about what we’re doing. I want people to think this is cool. I want it to be higher than it’s ever been because I love this business. I’m a wrestling fan. I grew up watching it. And when I was younger, I just thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I want everybody to feel that feeling, and I still think that. And I want everyone to feel that and be like, ‘Oh, god. they’re going a little bit far.’ But let me in there.”

On not talking to Ronda Rousey since WrestleMania 35: “No, I haven’t talked to Ronnie since. I thought I’d see her, since we were nominated for ‘Best Fight’ for the the MTV Movie and TV Awards but she’d been hiding. So, I thought I might see her there, but I didn’t see her. She been hiding from me. She’s been hiding from since [then]. That’s what Ronnie does. She hides when she loses. Let’s she if she comes back. I still want a one-on-one with her. I still want that one-on-one match with her. … That’s what Ronnie does. The way to beat Ronnie, it’s not to beat her body cause she’s tough as all get out, but it’s to beat her mind. That was what I went after, constantly went after her mind. Constantly mind games, mind games, mind games.”

Becky Lynch on what she would say to Dusty Rhodes in response to his last tweet about her: “Well — I’d probably just cry and say, ‘Thank you Dusty,’ because I don’t know if I’d still have a job if it wasn’t for him. And like, I know there was many times I was on the brink of being fired, and he always went to bat for me. I think Cody put it that Dusty liked his broken toys. If somebody came in and they were the finished product and they were polished, he didn’t have any work to do. But if somebody comes in, they’re a little disheveled like I was, and a little bit of an outcast, and a misfit, he just had time for them. And he wanted to help them and see them grow. I really — I came in a shell of who I am now, and he was just so supportive. His last words to me, I can’t remember, I was probably driving him mad just talking the ear off of him. He just goes, ‘Shut up, Becky!’ Those are the perfect last words. There’s no better last words to have from Dusty Rhodes, and then he tweeted [that].”

